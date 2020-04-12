Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Jean M. Palm Obituary
Jean M. (McIntyre) Palm, 78, of Brockton, died April 8, 2020. Raised in Roxbury, Brighton, and Allston, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Dorothy McIntyre. Devoted to her family and home, Jean also cleaned houses and was last employed by SDI Diagnostics in Easton. She enjoyed traveling to Florida and Las Vegas. Jean was the loving wife of the late Richard L. Palm for 48 years; beloved mother of Steven Palm and his wife Kerry of East Taunton and Wayne Palm and his wife Sharon of Raynham; dear grandmother of Cameron and the late Kacie; and a special aunt of many nieces and nephews. Her private family funeral was held and burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020
