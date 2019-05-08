|
Jean M. (Roberge) Pesa, age 84, of Bourne died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife for 66 years of John "Jack" Pesa Sr. (retired BFD). Jean was born in Framingham and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Alexander and Marie (Ackerman) Roberge. She had lived in Bourne for the last 24 years. In her free time, she had enjoyed metal detecting on the beach, painting, sewing and playing bingo. Jean was a stay-at-home mom devoted to her family. Jean was the mother of John F. Pesa Jr. and his wife Martha of Plymouth, Robert Pesa and his wife Bella of Norton, Jean Richard and her companion Bill McNamara of West Bridgewater, Joseph Pesa and his wife Cathy of Arizona, Kelly Martinez of Fall River and the late Richard Dino Pesa. She was the grandmother of Courtney Sousa, Amanda and Austin Richard, Timothy, Emma, Vanessa, Alexandria, Jenna, Jacquelyn, Michael, Paul, Heather and Kevin Pesa; great-grandmother of JC Pesa, Quinn Sousa, Reid Sousa, Jaxon Richard, Lillian Wigfall and one on the way. Jean was the sister and best friend of Marie Callahan of Bourne, Richard Roberge of Washington State, Mary Lou Khoury of Brockton and the late Robert Roberge. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Edith Stein Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. Please consider making a donation in Jean's name to the March of Dimes, 112 Turnpike Rd., Ste. 300, Westborough, MA 01581. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 8, 2019