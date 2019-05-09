|
Jean (Hysko) Olson, 96, of Brockton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Russell O. Olson. Born in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Andrew P. Hysko and Louise (Strycharz) Hysko. Jean was a switchboard operator for New England Telephone for many years. She enjoyed entertaining with family and friends, gardening at her home and listening to polka music. She is survived by her sister, Nellie Grzesik; and also other family members. Jean was devoted mother to her late son, Kenneth Olson. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 12 p.m. Private cremation will follow. For guest book and directions, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 9, 2019