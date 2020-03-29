Home

Jean S. (Sharpe) Smith, 91, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the LifeCare Center of West Bridgewater. A lifelong resident of Easton, Jean will be fondly remembered for her playful spirit, her gratitude for everyday blessings and her gentle but firm insistence on always "counting the plusses". Jean is survived by her two children, Mark Smith of Washington, DC and Cindy Lepeley of Toledo, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Paul, and several brothers and sisters. The family would like to give special thanks to Jean's close circle of friends who blessed her final years with cards, treats, and visits, and to the staff at the LifeCare Center of West Bridgewater for the loving care that she received there. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be sent to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356, or to the Diaconate Fund at Easton Baptist Church, 197 Bay Rd., Easton, MA 02356. Arrangements are private. For condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020
