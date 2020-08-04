1/1
Jean Shaw
Jean Shaw, 88, of Middleboro, passed away peacefully August 1, 2020 at her home in Middleboro. Born April 18, 1932, in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Freeman T. and Ruth (Davis) Shaw. Jean was a graduate of Middleboro High School. She worked for over 30 years as a manager for Component Company and enjoyed gardening, flowers, photography and taking care of others. She was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Middleboro. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends with whom she shared and gave many thoughtful and happy memories. She is also survived by her loyal friend and caregiver Michelle Pelota. Jean was the sister of the late Norman Shaw, Mildred Weightings, Freeman A. Shaw and Charles W. Shaw. Visitation will take place on Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Face mask must be worn. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Sts. Martha and Mary Church, 354 Bedford St., Lakeville. Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
