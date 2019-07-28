|
Jeanette A. (Froio) O'Donnell, 85, of East Bridgewater, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was the mother of Robert ODonnell, Scott O'Donnell and Timothy O'Donnell. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday from 9 - 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Avon. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
