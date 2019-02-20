|
Jeanette M. (Wentzell) Marinelli, 84, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton and Avon, passed away February 18, 2019. Jeanette was the beloved wife of Michael V. Marinelli for 61 years; beloved mother of Michael V. Marinelli Jr. and his wife Mary of West Bridgewater, Ron Marinelli and his wife Regina of Woburn, Charles Marinelli and his wife Kathleen of Braintree, and Peter Marinelli and his wife Carol of Avon; grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 5; sister of Paul Wentzell and his wife Jean of Falmouth, and Bob Wentzell and his wife Barbara of Fla.; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday 4 -7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Saturday at 9 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Avon. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019