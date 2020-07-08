Jeanne C. (Ford) Sullivan, age 94 of Mansfield, formerly of Brockton, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, July 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Patrick D. Sullivan. Jeanne was born in Brookline, the daughter of the late Anthony and Katherine Ford. Jeanne was the sister of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Splaine, Donald and Kenneth Ford. She was raised in Brookline and graduated from St. Marys High School. Jeanne was a resident of Brockton for more than 50 years. After raising her family she worked as a nurses aid in the Brockton School system and retired as an Administrative Assistant at Massasoit Community College. Jeanne was an avid tennis player when she was younger and played golf into her 80s. She enjoyed reading, playing cribbage, Scrabble and card games but especially enjoyed spending time with her large family. Jeanne was one of the founders of The Charity Guild in 1971 and was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Jeanne was the mother of Barbara Janelli, wife of the late Michael Janelli of Brockton, Eileen Sullivan of Norwood, the late Patrick D. Sullivan, Jr of Brockton, Maureen Dunn and her husband David of Mansfield, Mark Sullivan and his wife Paige of Byfield, Paul Sullivan and his wife Elizabeth of Newburyport and Elizabeth Johnson and her husband Bradley of Hopkinton. She was the cherished grandmother of Joshua and Benjamin Janelli; Julia and Mairead Dunn; Jack, Maya and Lucas Sullivan; Wilson, Callan, Declan, Delaney and Ford Sullivan; Emily, Daniel and Caroline Johnson, and loving great-grandmother to Sara and Elizabeth Janelli and Parker Janelli. She leaves many beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at the Conley Funeral Home, Brockton. Donations in Jeannes name may be made to The Charity Guild, Inc P.O.Box 4856 Brockton, MA 02303 or Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley St. West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
