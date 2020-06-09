Jeanne L. (Cormier) (Davis) Ross, age 76, of Taunton, died peacefully June 4, 2020, at Boston Medical Center, following a brief illness. Jeanne was the loving and devoted wife of the late Paul R. Ross and Jeremy P. Davis. Jeanne was born in Boston, daughter of the late Mildred (Jack) and Francis A. Cormier. She was raised in Milton and East Bridgewater and was a 1962 graduate of East Bridgewater High School. Jeanne worked for the King Size Company, Brockton VA Medical Center for over 30 years and was currently working as a homemaker for a home health agency. She had a generous, loving and spunky spirit which she shared with her patients, clients and family. She was always interested in current events and politics, was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking for all. Her greatest joy was spoiling her best friend and dog Lilli. Together they would go on long walks or to the beach. Jeanne is survived by her loving children, Terry Davis, Lisa Sousa and Steven Davis, all of Taunton; stepchildren, Joanne Ross of Berlin, NH, Michael Ross of Berlin, NH, Steven Ross of Colebrook, NH, and David Ross of Milan, NH; grandchildren, Alicia Davis, Alexis Davis, Bryan Bjorklund, Keith Sproul and step-grandchild Trevor Dube. She was the sister of Lorraine "Pepper" Saganetti of Taunton and aunt of Leah Saganetti of Taunton. Jeanne was loved by all that knew her and will be sadly missed. Private family services were held. Jeanne will be buried with her husband Paul at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. For condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 9, 2020.