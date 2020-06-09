Jeanne L. Ross
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne L. (Cormier) (Davis) Ross, age 76, of Taunton, died peacefully June 4, 2020, at Boston Medical Center, following a brief illness. Jeanne was the loving and devoted wife of the late Paul R. Ross and Jeremy P. Davis. Jeanne was born in Boston, daughter of the late Mildred (Jack) and Francis A. Cormier. She was raised in Milton and East Bridgewater and was a 1962 graduate of East Bridgewater High School. Jeanne worked for the King Size Company, Brockton VA Medical Center for over 30 years and was currently working as a homemaker for a home health agency. She had a generous, loving and spunky spirit which she shared with her patients, clients and family. She was always interested in current events and politics, was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking for all. Her greatest joy was spoiling her best friend and dog Lilli. Together they would go on long walks or to the beach. Jeanne is survived by her loving children, Terry Davis, Lisa Sousa and Steven Davis, all of Taunton; stepchildren, Joanne Ross of Berlin, NH, Michael Ross of Berlin, NH, Steven Ross of Colebrook, NH, and David Ross of Milan, NH; grandchildren, Alicia Davis, Alexis Davis, Bryan Bjorklund, Keith Sproul and step-grandchild Trevor Dube. She was the sister of Lorraine "Pepper" Saganetti of Taunton and aunt of Leah Saganetti of Taunton. Jeanne was loved by all that knew her and will be sadly missed. Private family services were held. Jeanne will be buried with her husband Paul at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. For condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved