Jeanne Linda (Madonna) White, 68, of Brockton, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Seasons Hospice Center in Milton. She was the wife of John "Jack" Francis White. Born December 7, 1951, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Michael M. and Irene V. (Benson) Madonna. A nearly lifelong resident of Brockton, Jeanne was a graduate of Brockton High School, Class of 1969, and she was a longtime employee of Brockton Public Schools, most recently as a paraprofessional at Brockton High School before retiring. Jeanne was very strong in her Catholic faith and she enjoyed traveling, road trips, walking, spending time with her family - especially her grandchildren, writing poetry for her family and friends and spending time with her friends. In addition to her husband, Jack, Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Allison Olson and her husband Eric of Missouri and Amanda Kriz and her husband John of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Owen Olson, Anya Kriz and Eva Kriz; her sister, Janet Raphel and her husband Alan of New York; her nieces, Emily White and Elissa Gloor; her nephew Jared Raphel; and many cousins. She was also the sister of the late Michael Madonna of Florida and Massachusetts and the aunt of the late Rebecca Raphel. Her family would like to thank those who cared for her at Massachusetts General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in support of brain cancer research. Donations can be made to MGH Development Office, Attn Heidi Bergmeyer, Brain Cancer Research Fund of Dr. Jorg Dietrich, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on May 3, 2020