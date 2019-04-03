Jeannette A. (Day) Ambrosini, 93, a longtime resident of Norton, died January 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. She was the wife of the late John Warren Ambrosini Sr. Born in Boston, she was raised and educated in Avon and was a 1943 graduate of Avon High School. Mrs. Ambrosini was a resident of Stoughton from 1952-1971 before moving to Norton in 1971. She was a longtime employee at Northrup Grumman in Norwood and retired in 1994 as a Senior Accounting Clerk. An animal lover, Mrs. Ambrosini was a longtime active volunteer at the MSPCA and the APCSM (Animal Protection Center of Eastern Massachusetts) in Brockton. She was also a member of the Norton Grange. Mrs. Ambrosini is survived by her son, John W. Ambrosini Jr. and his wife Betty of Fla. She was the grandmother of Lisa Marie Ambrosini and Jeffrey P. Ambrosini and his wife Tara and the great-grandmother of Jackson Ambrosini. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Kelly of NH and several dedicated friends. A visiting hour will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. with funeral prayers following at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Avon Cemetery, Avon. Donations in Jeannette's memory may be made to the APCSM, 1300 W. Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676 Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary