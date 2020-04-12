|
Jeannette C. (Greco) Doucette, age 86, of Brockton, died April 8, 2020, at Southeast Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Care in North Easton, after a period of failing health. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard E. Doucette Sr. Jeannette was born and raised in Taunton, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Fantacone) Greco and attended Taunton schools. She had worked as an assembler at Mutrone Electronics in Brockton for over 25 years and also worked at Churchill Linens and The Enterprise, Brockton. Jeannette enjoyed word search and crossword puzzles, bowling, scratch tickets and trips to the casino. She will be remembered for sense of humor and especially enjoyed time with her family and friends. Jeannette was the mother of Bernard E. Doucette Jr. and his wife Shirley of East Bridgewater and Annette Doucette of Brockton; and grandmother of Lori Doucette, Larissa Doucette and Gregory Doucette and his wife Meghan, and their daughters, Madison and Zoey. Jeannette was the sister of Lorraine Lopes of Raynham, Jackie Medeiros of Taunton, Robert Greco of Taunton, and the late Charles Greco Jr., Marie Carreia and Walter Greco. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery will be private for family only. A celebration of Jeannette's life will be held at a later date. Please consider making a donation in her name to the American Diabetes Assoc., 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020