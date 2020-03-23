|
Jeffrey A. Scott (affectionately known as Anton, Stubby, Old Man and Big Man), of Brockton, 47, passed to eternal life on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home with his wife Katie by his side. Born and raised in Boston, MA, he was the son of Deborah Scott of Norwood. Jeff was a 1991 graduate of Sharon High School, where he was a basketball tri-captain and state champion. He attended Bridgewater State University, graduated 1995, and devoted his professional career to working with at risk youth at the Old Colony YMCA. He saw the limitless potential in every youth and served as a role model for over 20 years. Jeff was an avid sports fan for all things Boston with the exception of the Patriots. He was proud to be a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and loved to talk trash and trade stats with his rivals. Jeff enjoyed bowling, playing cards, trips to the casino and making people laugh with his many impersonations. His infectious smile, caring demeanor and incredible strength will be missed by many loved ones that include his devoted wife, Katie (Joyce) Scott; brother, Rushon Scott; loving in-laws, Lawrence and Christina Joyce; sister and brother-in-law, Stacy and Howard Corey; sister-in-law, Emma Joyce; nieces and nephew, Zoraya, Jordan, and Pierce; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends from Massachusetts and Georgia. A private service and burial will be held for family only with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff's name to the Old Colony YMCA, Mission Advancement Office, 320 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301 (www.oldcolonyymca.org). Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2020