Jeffrey D. Niver


1952 - 2020
Jeffrey D. Niver Obituary
Jeffrey Dean Niver, of Conyers, Ga., born on January 22, 1952, and passed on April 20, 2020. Jeff was the only son to the late Elmer Niver Jr. and Mary Alice Niver. He left South Bend, Ind. in 1972 to join the United States Navy, which left him with an unwavering respect for his fellow service men and women. He met the love of his life, Jane M. Pawlowski, in 1973 and married after a brief courtship that December. After his Honorable Discharge they returned to South Bend until moving to Holbrook, Mass. in 1978 until 2009 when they moved to Conyers, Ga. Jeff is survived by his wife Jane of 46 years, their daughter, Rebecca Niver, his sisters Donna Sue Miller, Polly Pasquanale, Cheryl Burris, Peggy Dunbar, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jeff enjoyed rides on his motorcycle, target shooting and ballroom dancing with his wife, and a multitude of other hobbies. Those who knew and loved Jeff will remember his larger than life personality, his sense of humor, and most of all, his pride and unfaultering love for his family. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
