Jeffrey R. Fuller, 52, of Middleboro, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton after a 8 year battle with Eastern Equine Encephalitis after being bitten by a mosquito. He was the husband of Maureen W. (Walsh) Fuller. Born October 15, 1966 in Weymouth, he was the son of Frederick R. Fuller and Christine A. (Sewell) Fuller. Raised in Whitman, he graduated from Whitman-Hanson High School in 1985. He then served in the United States Air Force. Jeff worked as a Superintendent of Product Development for Draper Brothers Machine. Jeff enjoyed fishing and hunting and then using his talents as a chef to prepare his catch of the day. He also had a passion for home brewing beer and before his illness had qualified to be a contestant brewer for Samuel Adams Brewery. In addition to Jeffs wife and his parents, he is survived by his children, Benjamin R. Fuller and Shannon E. Fuller; his siblings, Michelle Fitzgerald and her husband Frank and Marc Fuller and his wife Jennifer; his father-in-law, Robert E. Walsh; his brother and sisters-in-law, Robert Walsh, Jr. and his wife Maryellen, Mary Harrington and her husband Shawn, Thomas Walsh and his wife Lyn, James Walsh and his wife Colleen, Margaret Lynch and her husband Michael and Catherine Finn; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Following Cremation, a Celebration of Jeffs Life will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 1:00PM-5:00PM at the Townhall Grand Ballroom, 10 Nickerson Ave., Middleborough. For guestbook, visit russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
