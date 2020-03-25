|
Jennie S. Massod, passed peacefully March 17, 2020, due to natural causes. Born June 24, 1921, she lived almost 100 years, most notably as the loving mother to her three children, Paul E., William T., and Dr. Linda J. Massod. Her husband was the late Edward P. Massod of Brockton, whom she married in 1944. After the premature death of her husband in 1966, Jennie continued to raise her three children with extended family of in-laws, Bolis T. and Mary (Nessralla) Massod, Selma T. and Mary Fatette Massod. She is also survived by nephews and nieces, Joe Petrowski, Paula, Wanda, Sandra and Steven Petrowski, Vivien Petrowski, Peggy and Carol Gasunas and Jimmy Cunningham. Known as Miss Jay Petrowski, she was the youngest of six children and predeceased by siblings, Anthony, Henry, Victoria, Virginia and Walter. Their parents, Victoria Medeska and John Petrowski, were immigrants from the Vilnius region of Poland. The family resided in Bridgewater. Jennie contributed to the World War II efforts with other "Shoe City" workers for the Corcoran Shoe Co. of Stoughton. Later, Jennie worked as a seamstress for Nardi Sportswear of Brockton, among others, and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, (ILGWU). Jennies advanced skills as a seamstress made her the designer's favorite to fabricate the models samples for pre-production approval. Jennie always enjoyed dancing, sewing, cooking, gardening, and canning/preserving her harvest, everybody loved her green tomato relish. In early retirement, Jennie enjoyed cheering on the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots and "paid forward" housekeeping services for some of Brockton's elderly. For hours, Jennie would listen to Recipe Radio, her generation's "social media" and test, learn, enhance and share recipes for her own cookbooks and family. A private family funeral will be held at Waitt Funeral Home. The family hopes to further compile and publish a collection of favorite recipes by Jennie.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020