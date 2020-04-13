|
Jeremy D. Zentz, of Raynham, passed away in his home in Raynham April 7, 2020 at the age of 47. Jeremy was born in Spokane, Washington when his father Daniel was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. He was raised and educated in East Bridgewater and graduated from the Southeastern Regional Technical High School in Easton where he studied masonry and auto body. He also took classes at Massasoit Community College in Brockton. Jeremy had been living for the past 2 years in Raynham where he moved from Middleboro. He worked at various body shops repairing and painting cars. Jeremy was currently employed at Competition Auto Body in Plympton. Jeremy loved spending time at his mother's cottage on the Cape and visiting with many friends there. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many fishing trips, both salt and freshwater, with friends and family. Jeremy loved playing his drums and for a while he was in a band. Another of his passions was his 2003 Centennial Edition Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle. For many summers Jeremy participated in a horseshoe league hosted by his cousin. But most of all he loved spending time with his family at Sunday dinners and any other time they could all get together. Jeremy was a very thoughtful, courteous, kind and caring person. He would do anything he could to help his family and friends. He was generous with his love, laughter and humor. It was often said of him by family and friends that he was a great guy with a big heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jeremy was the beloved son of Linda (Batti) Kuehn of Port St. Lucie, Florida and the late Daniel L. Zentz. He was the brother of the late Karen Jane Baldassini and stepson of Thomas Kuehn. Jeremy was an uncle to his nieces, Jessica and Jillian Baldassini and brother-in-law to Ken Baldassini. He is also survived by his aunts Karin Carter, Rebecca Post and Rachel Zentz, uncles David Batti and his wife Karen, Timothy and Philip Zentz, great-aunt Lorraine Ortenzi and many cousins. A memorial service for Jeremy will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeremy to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston would be greatly appreciated. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2020