Jeri (Welsh) Hennessy, age 83, of Middleborough, formerly of Bedford, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Charity (Fitzgerald) Molinari; beloved wife of the late Frank J. Hennessy Jr.; devoted mother of Daniel J. Welsh of Coral Springs, Fla. and his former wife Maryann Welsh, Lauri G. McAuliffe and her husband Dick of Southern Shores, N.C. and James L. Welsh and his wife Melissa of Hopkinton; loving grandmother of Shannon, Maeve, Kerrin, Richard, Jane, Jack and great-grandmother of Dean; dear sister of the late Theodore Molinari and Gayle Jackson. Funeral and interment services will be private. Contributions in Jeri's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947~3600
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019