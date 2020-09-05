Jerome Allen Thompson, 74, unexpectedly passed away on August 9, 2020, at his home in Port Orange, Fla. Born July 27, 1946, to the late Robert and Rita Thompson, Jerry served in the U.S. Navy Seabees. He was proud to serve his country and receive four medals during his time of service. Prior to retiring, Jerry worked for many years in construction services. His passion was riding his motorcycle and attending motorcycle events. Jerry is survived by his wife, Brenda, his son, Jerome A. Thompson Jr. and his wife Tracy, stepson, Richard C. Parkinson, stepdaughter, Jilliane N. Vail, sisters, Donna Cannizzaro and Geraldine Spring, along with many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother William Thompson. Jerry was well loved by family and friends. He was proud of his children and especially proud of his son's achievements as fire chief in Jerry's hometown of Hanson. A graveside service will be held at Fern Hill Cemetery, High Street, Hanson, Mass., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19. In accordance with public health guidelines, it is requested that those attending the service wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For directions and to sign Jerry's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.