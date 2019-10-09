Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie R. Cohen


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie R. Cohen Obituary
Jessie R. Cohen, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019. She was born Aug. 1, 1939. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Donald E. Cohen Sr. Jessie will be eternally remembered by her children, Donna Marconi of West Bridgewater, Kathy Buckley of Bridgewater, Theresa Medina and her husband Roberto of West Bridgewater, her caregivers with whom she made her home, and Donald Cohen Jr. of Halifax. Jessie was the cherished grandmother of Sarah, Nichole, Derek, Kristen, Abby, Becky, Jacob and Arielle; loving great-grandmother to Jill, Tyler, James and Madalyn. Services were private and provided by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now