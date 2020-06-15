Jo-Ann A. Kazlowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jo-Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo-Ann A. (Dupuis) Kazlowski, age 77, of Abington, died June 11, 2020 at home, surrounded by love and family. She was born and raised in Brockton, daughter of the late Francis D. and Rita (Baldwin) Dupuis and was a 1961 graduate of Brockton High School. Predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Walter, she is survived by her children, Anthony Kazlowski and his wife Michelle of Peabody, and Aimee Kellstrand and her husband Eric of Abington. She will be forever loved and missed by her three grandchildren, Abigail, Joshua and Kaitlyn. She also leaves her siblings, David and wife Eleanor, Peter and wife Gail, John and his late wife Judith, and Janine Couture and husband John, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jo-Ann worked for New England Telephone as an operator in her early career. She treasured being a stay at home mother, lovingly raising her two children. Her love of children and people shined through in her career as Secretary of the Center Elementary School in Abington. Jo-Ann was a talented crafter and created uncountable knit and needlepoint masterpieces, ranging from keeping the kids she loved warm with sweaters, hats, and mittens, to decorating Christmas trees with her needlepoint Santa ornaments. She admired antiques and enjoyed going for scenic drives with Water. Jo-Ann will be remembered as always having a warm smile, big laugh, caring heart, and hot cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee by her side. While Covid-19 limits her wake to immediate family, all are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 54 Lyman Street, Brockton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery to follow. With concerns of Covid-19 still present, her family will host a gathering at a later date for those who would feel more comfortable waiting to be together. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved