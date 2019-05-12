|
Joan A. (Burke) (Hokanson) Curran, age 88, of Brockton, died unexpectedly, May 7, 2019 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Irene Burke. Joan was a graduate of Haverhill High School and received her Associates Degree in Accounting from Massasoit Community College. For 27 years, Joan worked as a Document Preparer for DataBank, and retired in 2012. While Joans nature was to be both sarcastic and funny, she had a deep love for life and her faith. She enjoyed playing games online and coloring on giant poster size art. Joan was the mother of John Hokanson of Brockton and Susan Hokanson-Council of Surprise, Ariz., grandmother of Shannon Garner, Joshua Hokanson and the late Jesse Hokanson and great-grandmother of Tatum and Kaden Garner. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123) Brockton, Wednesday, May 15, from 4 - 7 p.m. Donations may be made in Joans name to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 12, 2019