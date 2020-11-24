1/
Joan C. Corrigan
1933 - 2020
Joan C. (Wheeler) Corrigan, age 87, of Whitman passed away peacefully in her sleep from failing health with beloved family members by her side on November 20, 2020. Wife of the late Robert W. Corrigan, she is survived by her children, Debra Ravesi of Tampa, FL, Dorothy and her husband James Simpson of Whitman, Joseph and his wife Pamela Corrigan of Rockland, Kenneth (his late wife Brenda Corrigan) and his fiance Karen Morrison of Rochester, Doreen Moore of Whitman and her fiance David Ferraro of Hanson and the late Dianna Corrigan. Sister of the late George and Robert Wheeler, Marian Crowley, and Patricia McNaught. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. She was also the longtime friend of Teresa Freeman of Whitman. Joan was born in Boston, to George Wheeler and Hannah (Sullivan) Wheeler. She lived a long fun filled life. Joan loved to go out to eat and always look forward to her frequent luncheons with her girlfriends and granddaughters. She touched everyone's heart who met her, especially her loving friends at the Whitman V.F.W. Visitation will be held in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Wednesday Nov. 25, 9-10 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. We will have a live stream for the service on the MacKinnon web site for those who can not attend. A private burial to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
