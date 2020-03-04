|
Dr. Joan D. Semedo of West Yarmouth, passed away peacefully at the age of 87, February 24, 2020. Loving wife of the late John H. Semedo, she was the mother of Raymond, Claire and husband Peter, Sara-Ann and Elizabeth; grandmother to Michelle, Monique, Jason and Melissa; great-grandmother to dear Cheyanne. Joan also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who reside throughout the United States and across both the northern and southern borders of the United States as well as abroad. Joan was raised in the Roxbury section of Boston and attended the James Timilty School in Roxbury. Later going on to earn undergraduate and advanced degrees from such prestigious institution as Boston State College, Harvard University, Boston University and University of Massachusetts. The city of Boston, which she retired from in 1998, and the Arts and Sciences were an important part of her life. She considered herself to be truly "Boston Strong". She was also an adjunct faculty at Boston University and Lesley College. Joan came from a family of accomplished visual artists, doctors of medicine and education as well as lawyers whom all attended both Boston and Cambridge schools. She was appreciative of her older brothers who served in the military during World War II. Most honored to be the older sister to Marie and Roger and younger sister to Chester and the fashionable June Hurley. But was the "middle" child to many siblings. Joan was artistic, analytical and scientific. She had a passion for culture, civics, humanity, diversity and politics. Commencing with the Carter Administration up through the Obama Administration, she was a part of the U.S. Department of State, Art in Embassies Program. Over the past four decades her art had been housed in the Embassies of Honduras, Haiti, the Principality of Monaco, Cabo Verde, Ireland, and New Zealand. While working in Haiti, she assisted with the molding and sculpturing of prosthetic wear for amputees and later went on to assist former Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Brian Donnelly with implementing a national Arts and Sciences program for women in the country. During the turbulent 1960s with the support of Tip O'Neill, she had Negro History Month proclaimed in the city of Cambridge in 1968 and later went on to have Black History Month proclaimed in the city of Brockton in 1983 by Mayor Carl. D. Pitaro. Joan served on the City of Brockton Board of Health from 1994-2000 as well as on several advisory commissions to the Weld/Cellucci and Cellucci/Swift Administrations. Her favorite places to be beside Chatham and Osterville were the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the Harvard Arts Museums, and Walden Pond. Besides being a Bostonian, Jo'Ann as she was known to many was proud of her Native American and Afro-Latin American ancestry that is depicted in much of her artwork. Up until her passing she remained in regular contact with her fathers relatives, the Cherokee Nation of Charlotte and Fayetteville, N.C. The family would also like to express gratitude to the Cardiovascular Center of Hyannis, Southeastern Surgical Associates, Emerald Physicians, Broad Reach Hospice and special thanks from Joan to Karen from Comfort Keepers, "who helped keep me Boston Strong". A memorial service is planned for March 11, at 4 p.m. at St. David's Episcopal Church, 205 Old Main St., South Yarmouth.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020