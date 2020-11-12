Joan E. (Glazebrook) George of Bridgewater, formerly of Randolph, passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 84. Born in Boston, to the late Harry and Edith M. (Seaton) Glazebrook, Joan was raised in Quincy and graduated from North Quincy High School. She later went to further her education and pursue her love of art, earning a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from the Mass College of Art. Joan was a wonderful artist who loved painting and photography. She enjoyed spending time and tending to her beautiful garden. For many years, Joan was a volunteer in the Thrift Shop at the Trinity Church in Randolph. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Joan was a kind and caring woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife for 63 years of Marvin J. George. Loving mother of Gordon G. George and his wife Nancy of Bridgewater. Cherish grandmother of Eric George and his fiance Karen Vaughn and Lauren George. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 13, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.