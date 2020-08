Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan (Madden) Emanuele, 85, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, previously from Whitman, Mass., passed away unexpectedly August 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Lee Emanuele. She is survived by her three daughters and was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Butterfield. Also survived by sons-in-law, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



