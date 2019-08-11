Home

Lakeville United Church
1 Precinct St.
Lakeville, MA 02347
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeville United Church of Christ
One Precinct Street
Lakeville, MA
Joan F. Dumford Obituary
Joan Francis (LaPointe) Dumford, 76, passed away unexpectedly at Tufts Medical Center, on July 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Frank H. Dumford. She had four siblings, seven children, seventeen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Lakeville United Church of Christ, One Precinct Street, Lakeville, MA. In lieu of flowers, she wished for donations to St. Josephs Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57325 or a .
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019
