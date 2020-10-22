Joan L. (Davis) Pratt, 89, of Whitman, died on October 17, 2020, at Signature Healthcare after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Perley G. Pratt for 63 years. Born in Cambridge, she was the eldest child of Victor C. Davis and Mary L. (Lamprey) Davis. At the age of 11, she moved to Whitman. She was a graduate of the Whitman High School, Class of 1948. While raising her family, she was a member and past president of the Whitman VNA, a longtime and active member of the First Congregational Church and a member of the Whitman Mother's Club. She was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and caring neighbor. She loved to cook, bake, sew and read. She is survived by her three loving daughters and their husbands, Cynthia and William Kenealy of Whitman, Pamela and Joseph Bunce of East Dennis and Valerie and Mark Hammond of Ashaway, RI. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Kenealy, Jennifer Hogencamp, Allyson Baroni, Meredith Caldwell, and Christopher, Joshua and Jared Hammond as well as her 16 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Keira, Grayson, Sean, Maeve, Michael, Cole, Will, Anabelle, Chase, Caroline, Brody, Wyatt, Jaxon, Levi and Walker. She is also survived by her dear sister and husband, Linda and Robert Nordstrom, her sister-in-law, Nancy Davis, her dear friend, Doris Hayward, 5 nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by her brother, Roy Davis. All services will be private due to covid restrictions. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, Shriners Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, or First Congregational Church of Whitman Memorial Fund.
