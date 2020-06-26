Joan M. (Chisholm) Burns, 85, of Whitman, passed away on Sunday, June 21st, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was the devoted and loving wife to the late William H. Burns, Jr. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late John D. and Geraldine C. (Tucker) Chisholm and a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1953. She is survived by her son John W. Burns and his wife Deborah of Raynham, her daughter Kathleen Cerra and her husband John of Hawaii. She was also the mother of the late Patricia Anderson-Volk. Her visitation will be held on Monday, June 29th from 5:00-8:00 p.m., in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St (Rt 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Burial will be private in the St James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For Full Obituary, online condolences please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 26, 2020.