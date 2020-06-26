Joan M. Burns
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. (Chisholm) Burns, 85, of Whitman, passed away on Sunday, June 21st, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was the devoted and loving wife to the late William H. Burns, Jr. She was born in Brockton, daughter of the late John D. and Geraldine C. (Tucker) Chisholm and a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1953. She is survived by her son John W. Burns and his wife Deborah of Raynham, her daughter Kathleen Cerra and her husband John of Hawaii. She was also the mother of the late Patricia Anderson-Volk. Her visitation will be held on Monday, June 29th from 5:00-8:00 p.m., in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St (Rt 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Burial will be private in the St James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For Full Obituary, online condolences please visit www.blanchardfc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved