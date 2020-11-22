Joan Marina (Henriques) Gouveia, a lifelong resident of North Easton, went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020, at age 82 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Joan was born to the late Gabriel and Mary (Santos) Henriques on October 22, 1938. She was a 1956 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. She went on to marry her husband Nelson of 60 years, together having five children. Joan was a member of Easton Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary for twenty years. Joan took great joy from this work and made many dear friends. Easton Baptist Church was a significant part of Joan's life where she spent a great deal of time serving the Lord. She also had several interests including sewing, crafting, cooking, gardening and antiquing - but nothing meant more to her than time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. Joan is survived by her husband Nelson, her five children Susan Welch and her husband Jeff, Cindy Mann and her husband David, Stephen Gouveia and his wife Jean, Donna Monroe and her husband John, Michelle Crowley and her husband Steven, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Higgins of Hyannis, and her surviving siblings Alice (Sistie) Lindskog of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Lucy Turner of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's name to Old Colony Elder Services, 144 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301. Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held. For condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com
.