|
|
Joan M. (Gerraughty) Knight, 82, of Brockton for over 40 years, died February 27, 2019. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Boudreau) Gerraughty. Devoted to her home and family, she enjoyed fancy baking, sewing, ceramics, Scrabble, puzzles, gardening and entertaining family and friends at her home. Affectionately known as "Nannie Joan", she enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies for her adopted grandchildren in the neighborhood. Joan was the dedicated Navy wife of 56 years of the late Clarence A. "Gus" Knight Jr.; loving mother of Linda Bishop and her husband Mike Bishop, Joseph H. Knight and his wife Donna Horsman Knight, and Sandra L. Knight; grandmother of Melissa Guild, Kimberly Knight Grenier and Jennifer Knight; great-grandmother of Cameron Michael Grenier and Caleb Joseph Grenier; sister of Albert Gerraughty, and the late Patricia Sampson, Alice Bartinelli, and John Gerraughty; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, March 3, from 1-5 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Monday, March 4, at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Avon, and committal at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Hope Health, Attn: Philanthropy, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019