Joan M. Lapham, age 68, of Middleborough, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Nemasket Healthcare Center in Middleborough. Born in Boston, she grew up in Middleborough. Joan was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Sweeney) Lapham. She graduated from Middleborough High School. Joan worked as a supervisor at Ocean Spray Cranberries in Middleborough for many years and retired about 10 years ago. She enjoyed working outdoors, maintaining her yard. Joan was a lover of animals, she adored her cats. Joan was an honest, kind, compassionate, hardworking and loving individual; she will be missed by many. Joan is survived by her loving siblings, Noreen Bjorkman of Middleborough, Judy Downtain of California, Patricia Jones of Maine, Arthur Lapham of South Carolina; her devoted longtime companion, Diana Vigers of Middleborough and her children, Laura Vigers, James Vigers, John Vigers and Paul Vigers. She was the sister of the late Robert Lapham, Ronald Lapham, Barbara DiBenedetto and Richard Lapham. Joan is also survived by her beloved cats, Nappy and Spotty, as well as dear nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 9-11 a.m., and a prayer service starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 West Elm Street Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences and directions, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020