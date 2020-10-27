Joan M. (Piantoni) Moore, affectionately known as "Ma Moore", died October 25, 2020 at Brigham & Womens Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was the loving wife of the late William G. Moore. She was born and raised in Brockton a daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy (James) Piantoni and was a lifelong resident of the city. Joan was a graduate of Brockton High School and started taking evening classes in 1964 at Bridgewater State College when her children were young. Following nine years of study, she earned a BA in Education and later went on to earn her Masters. For many years, Joan was an elementary teacher in the Whitman school system spending most of her career at the Conley School. In her younger years Joan worked with her parents at their bakery Dorothy Lous Pastry Shop in Brockton and was a co-founder with her daughters of Cheryl-Anns Bakery of Brookline. Also in her retirement, Joan enjoyed having weekly lunches with her teacher friends and traveling with friends. She also loved wintering in Highland Beach, Florida where she loved the beach and water and was always the first one on the dance floor. She will be remembered as a social butterfly and hard worker. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Joan was the mother of Cheryl Moore and her partner Annie Miller of Hull, Annmarie Moore and her partner Barbara Edwards of Hull, Joanne McColgan of Marshfield and the late Jerry Moore. She was the grandmother of Colleen Myles and her husband Geoff of North Fayston, VT, Nicole McColgan of Marshfield and Kristen McColgan of Dorchester. She was the sister of Dorothy Perewicz of Brockton and the late Louis Piantino and Barbara Crean and longtime companion of the late Donald Faulkner. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (rte. 123) Brockton on Wednesday 4-7pm. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30am for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30am Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In following COVID guidelines masks must be worn and social distancing observed. There is a maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. For online condolences and directions please visit www. conleyfuneralhome.com
