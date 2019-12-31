Home

Joan M. Murphy

Joan M. Murphy Obituary
Joan M. (McAvoy) Murphy of Avon, formerly of Hyde Park, died December 29, 2019, at the age of 59. Daughter of Lawrence and Nancy McAvoy, she was the beloved mother of Sean and Caitlin of Avon and Michael of Dorchester; sister of Steven McAvoy of Florida, Paula Tully of Mansfield and the late Kevin McAvoy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, Hyde Park, Friday morning at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial in Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 10. Visiting hours Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment private at family's request. For directions and guest book, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019
