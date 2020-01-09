|
Joan M. (Maloney) Nicholaides of Easton, formerly of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly after a long period of failing health, January 7, 2020, at the age of 69. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Joan M. (Tracey) Maloney; loving mother of Paul Nicholaides of Easton and Michael Nicholaides formerly of Easton; former wife of John Nicholaides; devoted sister of Robert Maloney of Bridgewater, Joyce Maloney of Hanover, William Maloney of Quincy and the late Francis Maloney. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joan was born in Boston, grew up in Holbrook where she graduated from Holbrook High School, Class of 1968. She went on to graduate from Emmanuel College, and later graduated from Bridgewater State College with a master's degree in Education. She taught English at Oliver Ames High School for over 25 years. At the time of her retirement she was the Head of the English Dept. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, until 8:15 a.m. Saturday, January 10, 2020 followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hour Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the . To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020