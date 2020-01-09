Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Nicholaides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Nicholaides

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Nicholaides Obituary
Joan M. (Maloney) Nicholaides of Easton, formerly of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly after a long period of failing health, January 7, 2020, at the age of 69. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Joan M. (Tracey) Maloney; loving mother of Paul Nicholaides of Easton and Michael Nicholaides formerly of Easton; former wife of John Nicholaides; devoted sister of Robert Maloney of Bridgewater, Joyce Maloney of Hanover, William Maloney of Quincy and the late Francis Maloney. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joan was born in Boston, grew up in Holbrook where she graduated from Holbrook High School, Class of 1968. She went on to graduate from Emmanuel College, and later graduated from Bridgewater State College with a master's degree in Education. She taught English at Oliver Ames High School for over 25 years. At the time of her retirement she was the Head of the English Dept. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, until 8:15 a.m. Saturday, January 10, 2020 followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hour Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the . To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -