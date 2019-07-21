|
Joan Marie Rice (nee Begin) passed away at her home in Upland, Calif., on Monday July 15, 2019. She was 90 years old. Joan was born in Danvers, Mass., March 10, 1929, to Jacob and Theresa Begin, one of eight children. She married Donald Rice on Feb. 21, 1952, and together they had 7 children. She was predeceased by her parents, Theresa and Jacob Begin; husband, Don Rice; sister, Marie Fish, and brothers, Pat, Butch and Dan Begin; and grandchild, Lucas Rice. She is survived by her 7 children, Jim (Paula), Cindy (Karl Meyer), Andy, Dana, Tim (Diane), Sandy (Rosa Buffone) and Tom. Also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Gretel, Jamie, Justin, Nick, Jessica, Ashley, Kimberly, Mark, Jacob, Sarah and Grace; and 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church in Halifax, Mass., on July 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Enterprise from July 21 to July 25, 2019