Joan (Wallin) Ortega age 78, of Raynham died December 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Quincy the daughter of the late Marguerite (Hartel) Wallin. For the past six years she had lived in Raynham and formerly in North Easton. A 1959 graduate of Quincy High School, Joan had been a scheduler at the Good Samaritan Medical Center for over thirty years. Joan enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and loved to shop. She will be remembered as an outgoing woman, who was larger than life. Her family said that before the internet she was the center of the family social network. Joan loved the Christmas and Halloween holidays but most especially spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joan was the mother of Ernest J.A. Ortega of No. Easton, Dennis M. Ortega and his wife Christine of East Bridgewater, Jarrod M. Ortega and his wife Thea of Middleboro, Nicole R. Coite and her husband Dennis of Wilbraham and the late Frank Joseph Ortega. She leaves 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and was the sister of Marguerite Abdoulay of N. Easton. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123) Brockton on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, No. Easton at 10 a.m. Please consider making a donation in Joan's name to American Breast Cancer Foundation,1220B Joppa Rd., Suite 328,Baltimore, MD 21286. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019