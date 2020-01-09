Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joan Stephens, 85, a U.S. Air Force (1952-1955) veteran, died January 5, 2020. She was the widow of Harry "Steve" L. Stephens, a retired U.S. Air Force Korean and Vietnam veteran. They were married for 53 years. Da ughter of Dorothy and Forrest Everson of Kingston, Joan was the mother to Michele, Jerald and David Stephens. Their son Stevie passed away at age 50 after a long illness. Also survived by three grandchildren, Christopher Villanueva, Hollie Quinn and Angela Stephens; four great-grandchildren, who brought her great joy, Abel and Loriana Villanueva, Christopher Jones and Mia Giovanetti; and great-grandchild #5 due in July. She is survived by six younger siblings, Brenda Shaw, Karen Fratus, Forrest Everson Jr., Shirley Cavacco, Stanley Everson, and Marcia Nudd; plus many nieces and nephews, all who will miss her dearly. Joan was a loving, caring and outstanding lady who will be missed by all who have loved her. When leaving her presence she would always call out "Love you back". Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 10, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St. (Rte. 58), Carver. For more information, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020
