Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Joan Tucker Obituary
Joan "Joanne" (Higgins) Tucker, 89, from Whitman, Bourne, and Bridgewater, died July 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 63 years to the late Ralph Emmett Tucker. She was born in Whitman, the youngest child of the late Byron M. and Bernice (Randall) Higgins. Joanne graduated from Whitman High School in 1947. She also attended Burdett College. Joanne worked many different jobs, mostly bookkeeping, including for her father's electrical business and at the Whitman Town Hall. She recently celebrated her 75th year of membership at the First Congregational Church in Whitman. Joanne enjoyed quilting, knitting, sight seeing trips, and being with family and friends. She was the mother of two daughters, Susan (Tucker) Cox (deceased) and Jane (Tucker) O'Connell of Bridgewater. She was the grandmother of Karyn (O'Connell) Enos and her husband Joseph of Halifax and Geoffrey O'Connell of Bridgewater. She was the great-grandmother of Donovan, Mirabelle, and Samantha Enos. Joanne also leaves a sister, Winnifred Robinson, two sisters-in-law, Joanne (Tucker) Laurin and Mary Lou Higgins; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Byron Higgins, Gwendolyn Meier, Alverda Ricker, Pauline Higgins, and Charles Higgins. Her funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Burial will follow in the Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Whitman or Old Colony Elder Services of Brockton. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 12, 2019
