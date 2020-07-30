1/
Joann C. Redd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann C. (Sheline) Redd of Halifax, formerly of Avon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Joann was born in Columbus, Ohio. For many years, she was a successful sales associate for a clothing store. Joann was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and playing bingo. She was a woman of strong faith, attending Mass regularly at St. Michael Church in Avon. Joann loved to cook Sunday dinners for her family and she was known for Christmas cookies. She cherished the time she has with her family, while watching her grandchildren grow. Joann will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Clifford A Redd, Jr. Loving mother of Christina Fontaine and her husband Don of Halifax, Kathleen Noonan and her husband Don of Avon, Gregory Redd and his wife Margaret of Bridgewater and the late Daniel Redd. Joann was the cherished "Gramma" to 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, a visitation period will be held on Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. immediately followed by a private funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Avon. All are welcome to attend burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joann's name to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd., Suite 3, Plymouth, MA 02360. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved