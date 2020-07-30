Joann C. (Sheline) Redd of Halifax, formerly of Avon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Joann was born in Columbus, Ohio. For many years, she was a successful sales associate for a clothing store. Joann was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and playing bingo. She was a woman of strong faith, attending Mass regularly at St. Michael Church in Avon. Joann loved to cook Sunday dinners for her family and she was known for Christmas cookies. She cherished the time she has with her family, while watching her grandchildren grow. Joann will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Clifford A Redd, Jr. Loving mother of Christina Fontaine and her husband Don of Halifax, Kathleen Noonan and her husband Don of Avon, Gregory Redd and his wife Margaret of Bridgewater and the late Daniel Redd. Joann was the cherished "Gramma" to 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, a visitation period will be held on Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. immediately followed by a private funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Avon. All are welcome to attend burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joann's name to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd., Suite 3, Plymouth, MA 02360. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.