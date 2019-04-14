|
|
Joanne Carrara dePina, 68, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, passed away at home on March 20, 2019. She was the loving mother of Michael Carrara; sister of Evelyn Brown, Ed Carrara and Bob Carrara; daughter of Helen (Girard) and Guy Carrara; and aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Salem State University and Newbury College. Jojo will be greatly missed; along with the adventures, games, conversations, stories and laughs.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019