Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne dePina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Carrara dePina

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joanne Carrara dePina Obituary
Joanne Carrara dePina, 68, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, passed away at home on March 20, 2019. She was the loving mother of Michael Carrara; sister of Evelyn Brown, Ed Carrara and Bob Carrara; daughter of Helen (Girard) and Guy Carrara; and aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Salem State University and Newbury College. Jojo will be greatly missed; along with the adventures, games, conversations, stories and laughs.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.