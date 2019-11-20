|
Joanne Eileen Hanson of West Bridgewater, formerly a longtime resident of Brockton, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Joanne was born October 17, 1956 at the Naval Hospital in Chelsea. She was the beloved child of the late Eleanor Mae (Biladeau) and Carl William Hanson Jr. She attended and was a proud graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School, class of 1974. She graduated from Massasoit Community College in 1976 and eventually ended up working at Massasoit in the accounting department for many years. Joanne was most proud of being inducted into the Cardinal Spellman Robert J. McEwen Drama Hall of Fame in November 1998. In her spare time Joanne enjoyed baking and going on cruises. She loved all animals - in particular, all her cats and especially her golden retrievers. She was very involved in her Catholic faith, serving as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at both St. Margarets (Brockton) and St. Anns (West Bridgewater) parishes. She was a kind and loving soul, always had a compliment for everyone she met, and was an inspiration in how strong she remained in her faith and in never giving up hope during her years of medical treatment. Joanne is survived by her cousins, Mary Ellen Babbitt and James Lessard. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Josephine (Sullivan) and Leon "Pappy" Biladeau and Anne (Cunningham) and Carl E. W. Hanson Sr. and by her special aunt, Eileen V. Sullivan. She was blessed with many good friends throughout her life. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, November 21 from 3-6 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann Church in West Bridgewater, Friday, November 22 at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joannes memory may be made to the Church of St. Ann, 103 N. Main St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019