Joanne F. Walsh of West Bridgewater passed away suddenly on April 2, 2019, in Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, at the age of 89. Joanne was born in Waltham, daughter of the late Helen (O'Neil) and Joseph Beagan. Joanne was raised and educated in Waltham, graduating from Waltham High School and Wheelock College in Boston. She was the founder of the Children's Cornerstone Pre-School in West Bridgewater for many years and was also an elementary school teacher at the Trinity Covenant Christian School in Bridgewater, where she impacted many through her loving compassion and kindness. Joanne was caring and artistic in all her endeavors, enjoying gardening, crafting and painting among other activities. She was especially delighted to spend time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were in turn abundantly fortunate to have had the pleasure of spending time with her. She was a woman of great and sustaining faith in God, and a longtime, committed member of her local church. She'll be remembered fondly by many for all the wonderful things she was to them. First and foremost though, she would want to be remembered as the thing she so steadfastly believed herself to be and lived as to the end - a child of God, who is now home. Wife of the late John Walsh, she was the mother of Joseph J. Walsh and his wife Charlene of West Bridgewater, Stephen M. Walsh and his wife Nancy of Sagamore Beach, Nancy A. Slade of Carmel, Calif., and the late John J. Walsh and his wife Patti, Brian R. Walsh and Robert A. Walsh and his wife Robyn, who lives in East Bridgewater; sister of Roseanne Giamo of Weston and the late Barbara Gajewski, Mary McKenney, Helen Chamberlain and Gerald Beagan. Joanne is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, on Wednesday, April 10, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Good Shepherd Church, 6 Meadowhill Court, South Easton (New Hope Christian Chapel), on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2019