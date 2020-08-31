Joanne Marie (Hanberry) Martin, 73, resident of Carver, MA, returned to her heavenly home on August 28, 2020 after a courageous and nearly 20-year battle with cancer. Her devotion to her family and friends, and her unwavering belief in God, supported her throughout her entire life. Joanne was born to the late Donald and Noella Hanberry in Newburyport on May 13, 1947 and grew up in Brockton, graduating from St. Patrick High School. She served for 27 years as the parish bookkeeper for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Carver, where she also taught religious education classes for 35 years. Joanne married the love of her life, the late Philip R. Martin Sr., with whom she raised three sons. She is survived by her son Philip R. Martin II of Carver; her son James D. Martin, his wife Julia and their children Ayden and Lea of Woodbridge, VA; her son Christopher H. Martin of Carver; her brother Donald Hanberry of Charlottesville, VA; her sister Patricia Gately of Middleboro; her sister Karen Gorich of Middleboro; her sister Terri Ennis of Marshfield; her sister Melanie Blood of Middleboro; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Michele Tracey. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 1st at Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for close family and friends at Our Lady of Lourdes in Carver on Wednesday, September 2nd at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Joannes name to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
. To read full obituary and to sign the register book/condolence page please visit www.d-mfh.com