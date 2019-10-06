|
Joanne P. Kennedy, 67, a longtime teacher in Stoughton, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital in Brockton, after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was raised and educated in Framingham and Ashland and was a graduate of Ashland High School. She was also a graduate of Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy. Miss Kennedy was a resident of Stoughton for many years. Joanne was a dedicated teacher for the Stoughton School System for many years. She began her career teaching third grade at the Dawe School and later moved to the Hansen School, where she taught fifth grade for many years. She then moved to the O'Donnell Middle School, where she taught grades six through eight, until her retirement at age 60. Joanne was an American History buff and loved teaching. She also enjoyed reading non-fiction books and playing cards on her computer. In her free time, she enjoyed hot air balloon rides and spending time with her friends. Miss Kennedy is survived by several friends. Funeral services will be private. Donations in Joannes memory may be made to Stoughton Retired Educators Scholarship Fund, c/o Stoughton High School, 232 Pearl St., Stoughton, MA 02072. Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, Stoughton. Guest book at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019