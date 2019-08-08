Home

John A. Bettencourt


1940 - 2019
John A. Bettencourt Obituary
John Anthony Bettencourt, of San Diego, CA. formally of W. Bridgewater, MA., passed away peacefully on the morning of July 23, 2019 in his home at the age of 79. John was the husband of the late Sandra Lee Bettencourt. He was born on July 14, 1940 in W. Bridgewater, the son of the late Joseph and Anna May (Donnell) Bettencourt. John was a 1958 graduate of W. Bridgewater High School and served in the United States Navy from 1961-1964. He made his home in San Diego and was a former owner of Bettencourt's Auto Body and Paint for over 50 years. John was a member of the Kiwanis Club and South Western Yacht Club of San Diego. He will be greatly missed by his son Royce Bettencourt of CA., his two brothers Joseph Bettencourt of Hermiston ,OR., and Richard Bettencourt of W. Bridgewater, MA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services and Internment will be private.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 8, 2019
