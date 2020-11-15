1/
John A. Monteiro
John A. Monteiro, 59, of NC, formerly of Brockton, earned his angel wings on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Pamela J. (Moore) Monteiro, daughter Amanda (LaGarde) Santos, grandson Bryce LaGarde and several friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. John was a Military Police Army veteran and a great friend to all that met him. John will be cremated in NC with a day to celebrate his life provided at a later date. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations to the National Kidney Foundation, Diabetes Association, COPD Association.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 15, 2020.
