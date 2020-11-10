1/1
John A. Munroe
John "Jack" Anthony Munroe, age 83, of Middleborough, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-East Campus in Boston. Born in Amity, Maine, he was the son of the late Rene Monroe & Pauline (Addington) Crouse. Jack grew up in Middleborough, and attended schools, graduating Middleborough High School, Class of 1957. He was passionate for old movies and films, especially westerns with Roy Rogers. Jack loved baseball; he was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants. His favorite place to visit was the state of Maine, because of its beauty, the chance to visit Owls Head, and Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park; he never tired of going to Maine! Jack also enjoyed fishing, hunting, listening to music, antique cars and antique planes. He was a quiet and simple man, and will be missed. He was the loving father of John Michael Munroe and his wife Sherrie of Murrieta, California, Lynn Callbeck and her husband John of Carver, Kelly O'Driscoll and her husband Brad of Middleborough, Greg Munroe of Middleborough and David Perry and his wife Gayle of Taunton; devoted grandfather of Michael Munroe, Jessica Schaffer, James Munroe, Ashley Luna and David Perry and Demetrius Pechilis. Jack is also survived by his companion, Debbie Washburn of West Bridgewater and his former wife, Barbara (McCallum) Ekstrom of Middleborough. Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough, MA 02346. For online condolences, please visit www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947~3600

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
