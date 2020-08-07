1/
John B. Plaskus Jr.
1960 - 2020
John B. Plaskus Jr. of Dennis, passed away unexpectedly on July, 27, 2020, at the age of 60. John was born in Brockton, June 3, 1960. He grew up in Bridgewater and was a graduate of Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. He later moved to N.H., Vt., and finally settled on Cape Cod. John is survived by his four children, Thomas J. Hurley, Monica Donchevich, John Plaskus, and Corey Plaskus; his parents, Vincent and Natalie Hurley; 11 siblings, his grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, John B. Plaskus Sr. John's life will be celebrated with a private memorial by close family members. Please consider a memorial donation in his name to the APCSM, The Pet Pantry, Inc., or your local food bank.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 7, 2020.
