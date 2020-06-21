John C. Jack Adams passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the husband of Sheila M. (Kelleher) Adams for 60 years. In addition to his wife, Jack also leaves behind his son, Sean and his wife Maureen, and his daughter, Erin Schaaf and her husband Michael. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater. For online guestbook, visit www.russellpicafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.